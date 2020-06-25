All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
31520 N 19th Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

31520 N 19th Avenue

31520 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

31520 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
31520 N 19th Avenue Available 05/05/20 AMAZING 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in NW Phoenix in Sonoran Foothills - Premiere TOLL BROTHERS luxury residence in the exclusive gated community of Sonoran Foothills nestled on a private10,960 sf lot! Classically refined Terraza Tuscan estate exceptionally designed w/superior craftsmanship boasting every amenity w/the finest finishes! Inviting & spacious living areas w/4640 stunning sf featuring separate living & family rooms, formal dining, (4) large bedrooms, a den & bonus room w/3.5 baths! Custom shutters t/o, gas fireplace(s) & upgraded lighting! Impressive chef's culinary center-island kitchen enjoying abundant center space, w/in pantry & upgrd'd cabnetry w/SS appliances, gas cook-top, dbl ovens & b/in Monogram refrigerator! Boasting a luxurious Master suite w/balcony & spa-like bath w/oversized w/in closet! 3 car split garage! Resort-style outdoor living... 2 covered patios, lush landscaping w/synthetic lawn & elaborate heated $85k pool/spa w/travertine stone decking, cascading water features & gas fire bowls! Neighborhood community features incredible parks, pool/spa, basketball, soccer, baseball, volleyball, tennis, etc! Nearby Sonoran Preserve provides endless trails for the finest hiking/biking! Security Deposit equals one months rent. Rental Price INCLUDES POOL SERVICE AND FULL LANDSCAPING!! City of Phoenix Rental tax (2.3%) does apply. Call Ken Adams today 480-779-0565 to schedule your walk through of this amazing home.

(RLNE4815311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31520 N 19th Avenue have any available units?
31520 N 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31520 N 19th Avenue have?
Some of 31520 N 19th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31520 N 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31520 N 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31520 N 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 31520 N 19th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 31520 N 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31520 N 19th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31520 N 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31520 N 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31520 N 19th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 31520 N 19th Avenue has a pool.
Does 31520 N 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31520 N 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31520 N 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31520 N 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
