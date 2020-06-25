Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

31520 N 19th Avenue Available 05/05/20 AMAZING 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in NW Phoenix in Sonoran Foothills - Premiere TOLL BROTHERS luxury residence in the exclusive gated community of Sonoran Foothills nestled on a private10,960 sf lot! Classically refined Terraza Tuscan estate exceptionally designed w/superior craftsmanship boasting every amenity w/the finest finishes! Inviting & spacious living areas w/4640 stunning sf featuring separate living & family rooms, formal dining, (4) large bedrooms, a den & bonus room w/3.5 baths! Custom shutters t/o, gas fireplace(s) & upgraded lighting! Impressive chef's culinary center-island kitchen enjoying abundant center space, w/in pantry & upgrd'd cabnetry w/SS appliances, gas cook-top, dbl ovens & b/in Monogram refrigerator! Boasting a luxurious Master suite w/balcony & spa-like bath w/oversized w/in closet! 3 car split garage! Resort-style outdoor living... 2 covered patios, lush landscaping w/synthetic lawn & elaborate heated $85k pool/spa w/travertine stone decking, cascading water features & gas fire bowls! Neighborhood community features incredible parks, pool/spa, basketball, soccer, baseball, volleyball, tennis, etc! Nearby Sonoran Preserve provides endless trails for the finest hiking/biking! Security Deposit equals one months rent. Rental Price INCLUDES POOL SERVICE AND FULL LANDSCAPING!! City of Phoenix Rental tax (2.3%) does apply. Call Ken Adams today 480-779-0565 to schedule your walk through of this amazing home.



(RLNE4815311)