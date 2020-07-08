All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:21 AM

315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

315 East Mountain Sky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 East Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Nov 1st. Lovingly and meticulously maintained remodeled home. Newer travertine and wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautifully remodeled pool, pavers and backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and abundant counter tops. Gorgeous picture windows in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom overlooking lush backyard. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING. Formal living, formal dining, family room and dining in kitchen. Large 3 car garage close to golf, freeway, shopping, hiking - very desirable part of Ahwatukee. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. NEWER water heater, Refrigerator, microwave and washer. CALL FOR PETS. Please note that there is no pool fence in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have any available units?
315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have?
Some of 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue offers parking.
Does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue has a pool.
Does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College