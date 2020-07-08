315 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Nov 1st. Lovingly and meticulously maintained remodeled home. Newer travertine and wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautifully remodeled pool, pavers and backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and abundant counter tops. Gorgeous picture windows in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom overlooking lush backyard. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING. Formal living, formal dining, family room and dining in kitchen. Large 3 car garage close to golf, freeway, shopping, hiking - very desirable part of Ahwatukee. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. NEWER water heater, Refrigerator, microwave and washer. CALL FOR PETS. Please note that there is no pool fence in the back yard.