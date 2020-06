Amenities

3123 W. Foothill Dr. Available 03/04/19 IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM - IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME. FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD PLANK FLOORING. TILE IN ENTRY, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN, HALLWAYS AND BATHROOMS. VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLANT SHELVES. KITCHEN WITH TILED BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW MICROWAVE, SMOOTH TOP RANGE AND FRENCH DOOR STYLE FRIDGE WITH BREAKFAST BAR OPENS TO DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND. NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. FULL MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITY AREA. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN CABINETS AND BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED, PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH HUGE COVERED PATIO WITH BRICK PAVERS, COVERED JACUZZI WITH WATER FEATURE (JACUZZI OPERATIONAL BUT AS IS). STORAGE SHED. HOME HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY CARED FOR AND MAINTAINED BY OWNER. WIRED FOR CENTRAL INTERNET. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, HIKING, LAKE PLEASANT AND WET N WILD WATER PARK WITH EASY FREEWAY ACCESS TO THE 17 AND 101. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. PETS ON LESSOR APPROVAL. NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ALLOWED. TENANT CARES FOR ROUTINE LANDSCAPING AND HOT TUB. HOT TUB CONVEYS AS IS. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED AT MOVE IN.



