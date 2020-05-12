3122 West Mariposa Street

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive and spacious, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1400+ square feet of living space. This beautiful home boasts fresh paint, carpet, tile, and a large open kitchen. Bright, airy and full of light! Beautifully landscaped yard! *This home is pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 3122 W Mariposa St in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.