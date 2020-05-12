All apartments in Phoenix
3122 West Mariposa Street
Location

3122 West Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northwest Village

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impressive and spacious, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1400+ square feet of living space. This beautiful home boasts fresh paint, carpet, tile, and a large open kitchen. Bright, airy and full of light! Beautifully landscaped yard! *This home is pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 3122 W Mariposa St in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 West Mariposa Street have any available units?
3122 West Mariposa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3122 West Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3122 West Mariposa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 West Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 West Mariposa Street is pet friendly.
Does 3122 West Mariposa Street offer parking?
No, 3122 West Mariposa Street does not offer parking.
Does 3122 West Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 West Mariposa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 West Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 3122 West Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3122 West Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 3122 West Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 West Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 West Mariposa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 West Mariposa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 West Mariposa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

