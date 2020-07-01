All apartments in Phoenix
3120 N 43RD Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

3120 N 43RD Avenue

3120 North 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3120 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in West Phoenix. There is a 5th room that could also be used as a bedroom, or as an office, den, children's playroom, etc. Lots of great features, including but not limited to: rooftop AC, brand new white faux wood blinds throughout, new kitchen countertops, RV gate, fresh interior paint, and tile floors throughout. Complete with a huge kitchen, large living room, formal dining room, large covered patio and fenced backyard, this is a PERFECT home for a growing family or for entertaining friends and guests! Proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, and more! There are no other houses available for rent within over a mile, this home WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 N 43RD Avenue have any available units?
3120 N 43RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 N 43RD Avenue have?
Some of 3120 N 43RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 N 43RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3120 N 43RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 N 43RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3120 N 43RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3120 N 43RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3120 N 43RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3120 N 43RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 N 43RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 N 43RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3120 N 43RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3120 N 43RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3120 N 43RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 N 43RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 N 43RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

