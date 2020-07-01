3120 N 43RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in West Phoenix. There is a 5th room that could also be used as a bedroom, or as an office, den, children's playroom, etc. Lots of great features, including but not limited to: rooftop AC, brand new white faux wood blinds throughout, new kitchen countertops, RV gate, fresh interior paint, and tile floors throughout. Complete with a huge kitchen, large living room, formal dining room, large covered patio and fenced backyard, this is a PERFECT home for a growing family or for entertaining friends and guests! Proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, and more! There are no other houses available for rent within over a mile, this home WILL NOT LAST!