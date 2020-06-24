312 West Maryland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

See 3D Virtual Tour Here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pbzat2cZhUk.



Move in today! Spacious two bedroom two bath condo close to Biltmore Fashion Park, theaters and restaurants. This condo is centrally located near 7th Ave and Maryland. Both rooms have their own bathrooms and kitchen is huge with lots of storage! Unit 308-A. Community pool and spa. Within the boundaries of the Madison Meadows Middle School District.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

