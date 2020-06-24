All apartments in Phoenix
312 West Maryland Avenue

312 West Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 West Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

See 3D Virtual Tour Here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pbzat2cZhUk.

Move in today! Spacious two bedroom two bath condo close to Biltmore Fashion Park, theaters and restaurants. This condo is centrally located near 7th Ave and Maryland. Both rooms have their own bathrooms and kitchen is huge with lots of storage! Unit 308-A. Community pool and spa. Within the boundaries of the Madison Meadows Middle School District.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West Maryland Avenue have any available units?
312 West Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 West Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 312 West Maryland Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 West Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 West Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 West Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 312 West Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 West Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 West Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 West Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 312 West Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 312 West Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 West Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 West Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
