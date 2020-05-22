All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 312 W Stella Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
312 W Stella Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

312 W Stella Lane

312 West Stella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 West Stella Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
A rental like this is hard to find. Located in the Madison School district and just a few minutes from All Saints, St Francis, Brophy/Xavier and all of the restaurants and retail that North Central has to offer, this is the perfect rental. Home features two living spaces, an open concept kitchen with gas range, granite countertops, ample storage, dual master bedrooms, two fireplaces, hardwood floors and so much more. Floor plan is split with spacious master bedroom, on suite bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard is great size with pool and tons of grass. Have a drink on your front patio with your super fun neighbors and know that you are safe in this quaint little cul-de-sac tucked away in the heart of North Central!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 W Stella Lane have any available units?
312 W Stella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 W Stella Lane have?
Some of 312 W Stella Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 W Stella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 W Stella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 W Stella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 312 W Stella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 312 W Stella Lane offer parking?
No, 312 W Stella Lane does not offer parking.
Does 312 W Stella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 W Stella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 W Stella Lane have a pool?
Yes, 312 W Stella Lane has a pool.
Does 312 W Stella Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 W Stella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 W Stella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 W Stella Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College