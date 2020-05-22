312 W Stella Lane

Amenities

A rental like this is hard to find. Located in the Madison School district and just a few minutes from All Saints, St Francis, Brophy/Xavier and all of the restaurants and retail that North Central has to offer, this is the perfect rental. Home features two living spaces, an open concept kitchen with gas range, granite countertops, ample storage, dual master bedrooms, two fireplaces, hardwood floors and so much more. Floor plan is split with spacious master bedroom, on suite bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard is great size with pool and tons of grass. Have a drink on your front patio with your super fun neighbors and know that you are safe in this quaint little cul-de-sac tucked away in the heart of North Central!