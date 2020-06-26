312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

312 W MARYLAND AVE UNIT #12 - 2BR 2BA Central/Maryland --- WELCOME HOME - CENTRAL LOCATED UNIT CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND MORE - ALL APPLIANCES AND COMMUNITY POOL! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - This condo is centrally located near 7th Ave and Maryland! Both rooms have their own bath. The kitchen is huge and has lots of storage!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4782027)