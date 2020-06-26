All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12

312 W Maryland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 W Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
312 W MARYLAND AVE UNIT #12 - 2BR 2BA Central/Maryland --- WELCOME HOME - CENTRAL LOCATED UNIT CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND MORE - ALL APPLIANCES AND COMMUNITY POOL! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - This condo is centrally located near 7th Ave and Maryland! Both rooms have their own bath. The kitchen is huge and has lots of storage!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 have any available units?
312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 have?
Some of 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 offer parking?
No, 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 does not offer parking.
Does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 have a pool?
Yes, 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 has a pool.
Does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 have accessible units?
No, 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 W Maryland Ave Unti # 12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College