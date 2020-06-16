All apartments in Phoenix
3116 N 32ND Way
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

3116 N 32ND Way

3116 North 32nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

3116 North 32nd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Stunning newer build in gated, cul-de-sac hamlet. This Durango floorplan is open from kitchen to living to open den. Feels much larger than actual SF. Upgrades at every turn. Plantation shutters thru out. All stainless appliances. Plenty of granite counter space & gas top stove for the chef! Extended entertainment high bar. Chic color palette for a clean design. Split master with full tiled walk-in shower in 3/4 bath, w/separate exit from master to Covered Patio. Perfect size yard for cool coffee mornings or relaxing eves; plenty of landscaping for a zen garden retreat. Citrus trees, Fire pit pad, Covered patio. Plenty of space to entertain quite a collection of friends and family, inside & out. Located in the revitalization corridor of Arcadia West, this gated enclave beauty will go fast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 N 32ND Way have any available units?
3116 N 32ND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 N 32ND Way have?
Some of 3116 N 32ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 N 32ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
3116 N 32ND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 N 32ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 3116 N 32ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3116 N 32ND Way offer parking?
Yes, 3116 N 32ND Way offers parking.
Does 3116 N 32ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 N 32ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 N 32ND Way have a pool?
No, 3116 N 32ND Way does not have a pool.
Does 3116 N 32ND Way have accessible units?
No, 3116 N 32ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 N 32ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 N 32ND Way has units with dishwashers.

