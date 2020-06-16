3116 N 32ND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Stunning newer build in gated, cul-de-sac hamlet. This Durango floorplan is open from kitchen to living to open den. Feels much larger than actual SF. Upgrades at every turn. Plantation shutters thru out. All stainless appliances. Plenty of granite counter space & gas top stove for the chef! Extended entertainment high bar. Chic color palette for a clean design. Split master with full tiled walk-in shower in 3/4 bath, w/separate exit from master to Covered Patio. Perfect size yard for cool coffee mornings or relaxing eves; plenty of landscaping for a zen garden retreat. Citrus trees, Fire pit pad, Covered patio. Plenty of space to entertain quite a collection of friends and family, inside & out. Located in the revitalization corridor of Arcadia West, this gated enclave beauty will go fast