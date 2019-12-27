All apartments in Phoenix
3113 W ASTER Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3113 W ASTER Drive

3113 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3113 West Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! And on a Cul-De-Sac street! You'll love the low maintenance of this home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. All tile throughout the home! Extra Bedroom or office area. Master bath has walk-in shower. Plenty of storage throughout the home and outside as well. You'll love the RV gate in the back. Extended patio great for entertaining. Make your appointment today for your private tour! Applicant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

