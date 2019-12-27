3113 W ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! And on a Cul-De-Sac street! You'll love the low maintenance of this home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. All tile throughout the home! Extra Bedroom or office area. Master bath has walk-in shower. Plenty of storage throughout the home and outside as well. You'll love the RV gate in the back. Extended patio great for entertaining. Make your appointment today for your private tour! Applicant to verify schools.