3111 West Marconi Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Not your typical rental! Huge 1/2 acre corner lot with private pool, tons of grass, & mature landscaping. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home features a recently remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, upgraded countertops, black appliances, & breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining! There is a separate formal dining room plus a bonus room with built-in beverage bar. Super spacious master bedroom with sitting area, backyard access, & lots of closet space. Master bathroom with dual sink vanity & custom shower/tub enclosure. * Landscape Included * Landscaping will require additional watering between services. There is a two car garage & RV gate.



Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Phoenix Property Management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.