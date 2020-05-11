All apartments in Phoenix
3111 West Marconi Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3111 West Marconi Avenue

3111 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3111 West Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Estrella Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Not your typical rental! Huge 1/2 acre corner lot with private pool, tons of grass, & mature landscaping. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home features a recently remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, upgraded countertops, black appliances, & breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining! There is a separate formal dining room plus a bonus room with built-in beverage bar. Super spacious master bedroom with sitting area, backyard access, & lots of closet space. Master bathroom with dual sink vanity & custom shower/tub enclosure. * Landscape Included * Landscaping will require additional watering between services. There is a two car garage & RV gate.

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com
View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Phoenix Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 West Marconi Avenue have any available units?
3111 West Marconi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 West Marconi Avenue have?
Some of 3111 West Marconi Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 West Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3111 West Marconi Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 West Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 West Marconi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3111 West Marconi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3111 West Marconi Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3111 West Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 West Marconi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 West Marconi Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3111 West Marconi Avenue has a pool.
Does 3111 West Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3111 West Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 West Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
