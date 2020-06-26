All apartments in Phoenix
3110 E Taro Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3110 E Taro Lane

3110 East Taro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3110 East Taro Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1476 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, master suite with private exit to back yard and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, every bedroom has a walk in closet, saltillo tile throughout, ceiling fans, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in front & back yards and a community pool.

Call United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727 to schedule a viewing.

Cross Streets: Union Hills / 30th St
Directions: Left on 30th St from Union Hills, Right on Siesta Ln, Left on 30th Pl, Right on Taro to the home on e Left

(RLNE3429886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 E Taro Lane have any available units?
3110 E Taro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 E Taro Lane have?
Some of 3110 E Taro Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 E Taro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3110 E Taro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 E Taro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3110 E Taro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3110 E Taro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3110 E Taro Lane offers parking.
Does 3110 E Taro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 E Taro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 E Taro Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3110 E Taro Lane has a pool.
Does 3110 E Taro Lane have accessible units?
No, 3110 E Taro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 E Taro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 E Taro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
