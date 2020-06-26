3110 E Taro Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1476 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, master suite with private exit to back yard and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, every bedroom has a walk in closet, saltillo tile throughout, ceiling fans, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in front & back yards and a community pool.



Call United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727 to schedule a viewing.



Cross Streets: Union Hills / 30th St

Directions: Left on 30th St from Union Hills, Right on Siesta Ln, Left on 30th Pl, Right on Taro to the home on e Left



(RLNE3429886)