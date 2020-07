Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

North Central Phoenix home. Clean, spacious floor plan 2 bedroom 1 bath 1338 sq. ft. Large dining area, large family room and great room with a fenced yard. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Close to amenities and great restaurants, a block away from the AZ Canal, great restaurants and around 2.5 miles from the Phoenix Mountain Preserves Trail 100 hiking and biking trail access. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Perfect home for an active lifestyle. Owner/agent