All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL --
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL --

3105 W via De Pedro Miguel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3105 W via De Pedro Miguel, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Do not pass up this beautiful rental in the desirable Tramonto community in North Phoenix. Featuring bedrooms plus a den with a built-in desk, 2 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, family room with fireplace and custom media niche (Big Screen TV Included). Enjoy all the amenities Tramonto has to offer including parks, 2 community pools, and Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. Easy access to I-17 and close to schools, shopping, hiking, recreation and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- have any available units?
3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- have?
Some of 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- currently offering any rent specials?
3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- pet-friendly?
No, 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- offer parking?
Yes, 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- offers parking.
Does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- have a pool?
Yes, 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- has a pool.
Does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- have accessible units?
No, 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 W VIA DE PEDRO MIGUEL -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College