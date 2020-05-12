31013 N 27TH Avenue

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Designed to entertain and relax. Enjoy a resort style backyard with play pool, covered patio seating, putting green, 12 seat bar-height table, grilling station, outdoor TV. The luxurious interior areas include a greatroom-kitchen area with new appliances, 65'' TV, faux fireplace, large seating area, formal dining room, over-size master suite with office and full length private balcony, a 2nd story loft with TV and video game system, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. This is our personal home and limit renting it only during the Spring Training season. All other times we live here. The main house has 4 bedrooms w 2.5 baths and is available for the base rent of $500 per night. A private 1 bed,1 bath apartment with kitchen, laundry and garage is available for extra $150 /night There is a private apartment attached to the home that has a separate entrance and garage. This is a 750 SF private residence with, den, full bathroom and kitchen. This is an ideal scenario for the family members that really want there own space but still want to be close by. This space is available for rent in combination with the main house for $850. If you choose to rent just the main house only then this space will not be rented to an outside party. Otherwise a family member will reside there and will not interfere with your stay. If needed, he/she can assist or answers question or be of help in some capacity during your stay.