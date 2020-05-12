All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

31013 N 27TH Avenue

31013 North 27th Avenue · (480) 233-7347
Location

31013 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3950 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Designed to entertain and relax. Enjoy a resort style backyard with play pool, covered patio seating, putting green, 12 seat bar-height table, grilling station, outdoor TV. The luxurious interior areas include a greatroom-kitchen area with new appliances, 65'' TV, faux fireplace, large seating area, formal dining room, over-size master suite with office and full length private balcony, a 2nd story loft with TV and video game system, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. This is our personal home and limit renting it only during the Spring Training season. All other times we live here. The main house has 4 bedrooms w 2.5 baths and is available for the base rent of $500 per night. A private 1 bed,1 bath apartment with kitchen, laundry and garage is available for extra $150 /night There is a private apartment attached to the home that has a separate entrance and garage. This is a 750 SF private residence with, den, full bathroom and kitchen. This is an ideal scenario for the family members that really want there own space but still want to be close by. This space is available for rent in combination with the main house for $850. If you choose to rent just the main house only then this space will not be rented to an outside party. Otherwise a family member will reside there and will not interfere with your stay. If needed, he/she can assist or answers question or be of help in some capacity during your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31013 N 27TH Avenue have any available units?
31013 N 27TH Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31013 N 27TH Avenue have?
Some of 31013 N 27TH Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31013 N 27TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31013 N 27TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31013 N 27TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31013 N 27TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 31013 N 27TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31013 N 27TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31013 N 27TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31013 N 27TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31013 N 27TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 31013 N 27TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 31013 N 27TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31013 N 27TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31013 N 27TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31013 N 27TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
