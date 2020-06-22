All apartments in Phoenix
31 W ROYAL PALM Road
31 W ROYAL PALM Road

31 West Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Location

31 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An amazing opportunity to lease a stunning property in a highly sought after patio home community in the Central Corridor. Conveniently located just off Central's iconic Murphy's Bridle Path, you will love the close proximity to downtown Phx, freeways, hiking, & all the areas hot dining spots. The interior has been completely remodeled w/ a beautiful kitchen that opens to the living rm, giving you that open concept of todays living. The large master is complete with his/hers walk-in closets, & a great master bath w/ a huge shower. You will find attractive tile in the kitchen & bthrms, & absolutely stunning hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Top it all off with a 2 car garage & ample backyard space w/ artificial turf, & you will see what a find this ultra private setting is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road have any available units?
31 W ROYAL PALM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road have?
Some of 31 W ROYAL PALM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 W ROYAL PALM Road currently offering any rent specials?
31 W ROYAL PALM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 W ROYAL PALM Road pet-friendly?
No, 31 W ROYAL PALM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road offer parking?
Yes, 31 W ROYAL PALM Road offers parking.
Does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 W ROYAL PALM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road have a pool?
No, 31 W ROYAL PALM Road does not have a pool.
Does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road have accessible units?
No, 31 W ROYAL PALM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31 W ROYAL PALM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 W ROYAL PALM Road has units with dishwashers.
