31 W ROYAL PALM Road

An amazing opportunity to lease a stunning property in a highly sought after patio home community in the Central Corridor. Conveniently located just off Central's iconic Murphy's Bridle Path, you will love the close proximity to downtown Phx, freeways, hiking, & all the areas hot dining spots. The interior has been completely remodeled w/ a beautiful kitchen that opens to the living rm, giving you that open concept of todays living. The large master is complete with his/hers walk-in closets, & a great master bath w/ a huge shower. You will find attractive tile in the kitchen & bthrms, & absolutely stunning hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Top it all off with a 2 car garage & ample backyard space w/ artificial turf, & you will see what a find this ultra private setting is!