All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 30651 N 46TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
30651 N 46TH Place
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

30651 N 46TH Place

30651 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

30651 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous unfurnished 4 Bedroom plus Office Tatum Ranch home. Travertine floors, new carpet, upgraded kitchen and baths. Kitchen has been remodeled with Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous pantry pull-out drawers, double ovens, and tons of storage. Bathrooms have been updated with tall cabinetry and granite countertops. Master has a travertine shower. Soaring ceilings in the Living Room, and real stacked stone fireplace with cantera stone mantle and hearth in Family Room. Resort-style back yard with generous paver patios, pool, and grassy yard with large storage shed. Mountain views complete this stellar home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30651 N 46TH Place have any available units?
30651 N 46TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 30651 N 46TH Place have?
Some of 30651 N 46TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30651 N 46TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
30651 N 46TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30651 N 46TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 30651 N 46TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 30651 N 46TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 30651 N 46TH Place offers parking.
Does 30651 N 46TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30651 N 46TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30651 N 46TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 30651 N 46TH Place has a pool.
Does 30651 N 46TH Place have accessible units?
No, 30651 N 46TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30651 N 46TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30651 N 46TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College