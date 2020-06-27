All apartments in Phoenix
306 E Pierson Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

306 E Pierson Street

306 East Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 East Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Home has been remodeled from top to bottom in 2017. 3/2 in Main House and 1/1 in detached Guest House. Private Pool. Professionally Designed Front yard w/Pavers. Kitchen with Granite and SS appliances. Dark Wood laminate flooring thru-out. Walls re-textured, newer paint. Fireplace in Living Room. Baths have beautiful Marble Tops. X-Large Walk-In Master Bath Shower. Dual sinks. Private exit to backyard. Ceiling Fans in every room. Guest house with Living Room, bedroom and Private 3/4 Bath w/ New Vanity. Covered Back Patio with Extensive Landscaping. Private pool to enjoy all summer long. Walk to Xavier & Brophy Prep. Friendly neighborhood. Stroll to AJ's in the Historic Uptown Plaza. Enjoy multiple dining options. Close to downtown, airport and freeway. Fun Urban Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E Pierson Street have any available units?
306 E Pierson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 E Pierson Street have?
Some of 306 E Pierson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 E Pierson Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 E Pierson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E Pierson Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 E Pierson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 306 E Pierson Street offer parking?
No, 306 E Pierson Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 E Pierson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 E Pierson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E Pierson Street have a pool?
Yes, 306 E Pierson Street has a pool.
Does 306 E Pierson Street have accessible units?
No, 306 E Pierson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 E Pierson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 E Pierson Street has units with dishwashers.
