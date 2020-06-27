306 E Pierson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Home has been remodeled from top to bottom in 2017. 3/2 in Main House and 1/1 in detached Guest House. Private Pool. Professionally Designed Front yard w/Pavers. Kitchen with Granite and SS appliances. Dark Wood laminate flooring thru-out. Walls re-textured, newer paint. Fireplace in Living Room. Baths have beautiful Marble Tops. X-Large Walk-In Master Bath Shower. Dual sinks. Private exit to backyard. Ceiling Fans in every room. Guest house with Living Room, bedroom and Private 3/4 Bath w/ New Vanity. Covered Back Patio with Extensive Landscaping. Private pool to enjoy all summer long. Walk to Xavier & Brophy Prep. Friendly neighborhood. Stroll to AJ's in the Historic Uptown Plaza. Enjoy multiple dining options. Close to downtown, airport and freeway. Fun Urban Area.