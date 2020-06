3047 W ZACHARY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room

CHARMING & IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT. NEUTRAL COLORED CARPET AND 18'' TILE IN LIVING AREAS. GREAT LOCATION ON THE CORNER AND NEAR I-17 AND LOOP 101 FREEWAYS. SPLIT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH LIVING ROOM. VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. COZY KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES. DINING AREA EXITS ONTO EXTENDED COVERED PATIO. ALL EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. CEILING FANS. THERE IS A NON-REFUNDABLE $100. ADMINISTRATIVE FEE DUE WITH FIRST MONTHS RENTS AND $200. NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT. APPLICATION FEE IS 55.00 PER PERSON NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS AND MORE. OWNERS PREFER NO PETS. NO SMOKING ALLOWED!