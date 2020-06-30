All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:02 PM

3046 West Angela Drive

3046 West Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3046 West Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful ranch style home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large enclosed yard and covered patio. Tile and brand new carpeting throughout. Fresh paint in neutral color. Kitchen features open plan with all major appliances included! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer and a lot of storage space! Minutes from shopping and restaurants with convenient access to freeways. Don't pass this one up, see it today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle- Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 West Angela Drive have any available units?
3046 West Angela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3046 West Angela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3046 West Angela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 West Angela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3046 West Angela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3046 West Angela Drive offer parking?
No, 3046 West Angela Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3046 West Angela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 West Angela Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 West Angela Drive have a pool?
No, 3046 West Angela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3046 West Angela Drive have accessible units?
No, 3046 West Angela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 West Angela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 West Angela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 West Angela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3046 West Angela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

