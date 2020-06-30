3045 W Covey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great North Phoenix single story home in perfect location. Very close to Freeways I-17 and 101, shopping, dining and schools.Split floorplan with vaulted ceilings in great room, kitchen and master bedroom. The great room has an entertainment wall {hard wired for surround sound). Tile flooring throughout the house, except one bedroom which has laminate. The entire house is freshly painted exterior and interior. Very beautiful backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio. Sunscreens on all windows. This is a must see!