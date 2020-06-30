All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

3045 W Covey Lane

3045 West Covey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3045 West Covey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Great North Phoenix single story home in perfect location. Very close to Freeways I-17 and 101, shopping, dining and schools.Split floorplan with vaulted ceilings in great room, kitchen and master bedroom. The great room has an entertainment wall {hard wired for surround sound). Tile flooring throughout the house, except one bedroom which has laminate. The entire house is freshly painted exterior and interior. Very beautiful backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio. Sunscreens on all windows. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 W Covey Lane have any available units?
3045 W Covey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 W Covey Lane have?
Some of 3045 W Covey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 W Covey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3045 W Covey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 W Covey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3045 W Covey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3045 W Covey Lane offer parking?
No, 3045 W Covey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3045 W Covey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 W Covey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 W Covey Lane have a pool?
No, 3045 W Covey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3045 W Covey Lane have accessible units?
No, 3045 W Covey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 W Covey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 W Covey Lane has units with dishwashers.

