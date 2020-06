Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Welcome home to this modern style home in an outstanding location near the 51, hiking and mountain views, shopping, dining, schools and parks. Awesome 3 bedroom plan with living area (shown as game room) great room and remodeled kitchen with LG stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, GE cooktop, Jenn-Air SS wall oven and built in microwave, granite countertops and new cabinets. Large lot with grass yard front and back with N/S exposure.