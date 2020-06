Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Welcome Home! Gorgeous 4bdrm with open floor plan and lots of space. Beautiful sleek epoxy floors in great room gourmet kitchen with granite counters and white cabinetry. The Master suite has full bath and walk-in closet. The backyard is a serene oasis with an extended brick paved patio with a fire pit and entertaining area. Walking distance to Tramonto Marketplace. Close to the I-17 and schools. Don't let this one slip away, act quickly!