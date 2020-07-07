3041 W HORSHAM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the luxury home located in a highly sought after neighborhood of North Phoenix. This amazing home is beautifully landscaped with tons of curb appeal. Single story home, 1600 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a formal living space, it has two attached car garage, large master suite with walk-in closet, and formal living space which can be used as den/office.Large Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Built in Microwave with Center Island New Carpet throughout the house Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in all rooms, it has North-South exposure Low Maintenance Front Yards, and a good size backyard with Patio.Conveniently located in a very desirable North West Phoenix, Deer Valley neighborhood just minutes from I-17, loop 101, and 303, and excellent school.