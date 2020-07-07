All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3041 W HORSHAM Drive

3041 West Horsham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3041 West Horsham Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the luxury home located in a highly sought after neighborhood of North Phoenix. This amazing home is beautifully landscaped with tons of curb appeal. Single story home, 1600 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a formal living space, it has two attached car garage, large master suite with walk-in closet, and formal living space which can be used as den/office.Large Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Built in Microwave with Center Island New Carpet throughout the house Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in all rooms, it has North-South exposure Low Maintenance Front Yards, and a good size backyard with Patio.Conveniently located in a very desirable North West Phoenix, Deer Valley neighborhood just minutes from I-17, loop 101, and 303, and excellent school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive have any available units?
3041 W HORSHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive have?
Some of 3041 W HORSHAM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 W HORSHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3041 W HORSHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 W HORSHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3041 W HORSHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3041 W HORSHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 W HORSHAM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive have a pool?
No, 3041 W HORSHAM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 3041 W HORSHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 W HORSHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3041 W HORSHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.

