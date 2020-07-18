3039 E KINGS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage lobby

Make yourself right at home! Clean and move-in ready! Popular split floor plan with 2 living rooms and all tile! Equipped with all appliances including washer & dryer! Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, and large island breakfast bar. Appliances including; microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Large walk-in pantry! Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and ceiling fans in each room! Master suite has double entry doors and private arcadia sliding door leading to the backyard, walk-in closet, double sinks and private toilet room. Plenty of closet space for storage and linens. Spacious 2 car garage with built-in cabinets for extra storage! Enjoy the beautiful backyard with mature vegetation, grass, and covered patio. Minutes to the 51, I-17, Loop 101, I-10 Freeways. Close to a variety of shopping and restaurants such as; Home Depot, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks, Fry's, Dairy Queen, Denny's, Whataburger, Red Devil Pizzeria, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Dairy Queen, Sprout's, Ross, Safeway. Close to Palomino Park, Boys & Girls Club, Dutch Bros Coffee. Paradise Valley School District, Palomino School, Crestview Preparatory High School and much more!