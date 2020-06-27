All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3036 W CAVALRY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3036 W CAVALRY Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:33 AM

3036 W CAVALRY Drive

3036 West Calvary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3036 West Calvary Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful three bedroom with loft home and 2.5 baths. This Spacious, light and bright 2024 sq ft. home has an open floor plan. The main floor features large living area with living room and dining room that flow into a well-appointed kitchen. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry with pull-out drawers, Stainless steel appliances and plantation shutters which lead out onto the large covered patio. This home includes washer / dryer / fridge and built in microwave. Enjoy tennis, basketball, hiking trails, walk to park, walk to shops, the children's playground, community pool, and so much more! All with easy access to I-17 and local shopping and dining, your going to love the comfort and convenience of this desirable Tramanto community in North Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive have any available units?
3036 W CAVALRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive have?
Some of 3036 W CAVALRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 W CAVALRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3036 W CAVALRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 W CAVALRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3036 W CAVALRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive offer parking?
No, 3036 W CAVALRY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 W CAVALRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3036 W CAVALRY Drive has a pool.
Does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3036 W CAVALRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 W CAVALRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 W CAVALRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College