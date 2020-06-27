3036 W CAVALRY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Beautiful three bedroom with loft home and 2.5 baths. This Spacious, light and bright 2024 sq ft. home has an open floor plan. The main floor features large living area with living room and dining room that flow into a well-appointed kitchen. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry with pull-out drawers, Stainless steel appliances and plantation shutters which lead out onto the large covered patio. This home includes washer / dryer / fridge and built in microwave. Enjoy tennis, basketball, hiking trails, walk to park, walk to shops, the children's playground, community pool, and so much more! All with easy access to I-17 and local shopping and dining, your going to love the comfort and convenience of this desirable Tramanto community in North Phoenix.