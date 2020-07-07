3035 West Lone Cactus Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location and a Beautiful home!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in North Phoenix is currently available! Fresh paint and easy clean tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features lots of storage space with separate eating area. Large enclosed backyard and 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Convenient access to I-17 & 101. Close to restaurants and shopping!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.