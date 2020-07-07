All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3035 West Lone Cactus Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

3035 West Lone Cactus Drive

3035 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3035 West Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location and a Beautiful home!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in North Phoenix is currently available! Fresh paint and easy clean tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features lots of storage space with separate eating area. Large enclosed backyard and 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Convenient access to I-17 & 101. Close to restaurants and shopping!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive have any available units?
3035 West Lone Cactus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3035 West Lone Cactus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive offers parking.
Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive have a pool?
No, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3035 West Lone Cactus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College