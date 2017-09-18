3034 E STELLA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This 2bed/2bath, split floorplan home is nestled in the gated Biltmore Colony IV and overlooks the Arizona Biltmore Links and Piestewa peak. This lovely home offers upgrades throughout including the oversized 2 car garage and hand scrapped hardwood and travertine tile floors, dual pane windows and an AC with a reusable filter. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and is open to the backyard which has been transformed into an oasis boasting a tranquil Koi pond, a large patio and gate with direct access to the golf course.Tenant Costs$75 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1695/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/Pet Deposit of $250, Pet rent $10/ month apply per approved pet 1 Small Dog Allowed (25lbs or under) No Cats /other animals.3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admi