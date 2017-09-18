All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3034 E STELLA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3034 E STELLA Lane
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

3034 E STELLA Lane

3034 East Stella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3034 East Stella Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This 2bed/2bath, split floorplan home is nestled in the gated Biltmore Colony IV and overlooks the Arizona Biltmore Links and Piestewa peak. This lovely home offers upgrades throughout including the oversized 2 car garage and hand scrapped hardwood and travertine tile floors, dual pane windows and an AC with a reusable filter. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and is open to the backyard which has been transformed into an oasis boasting a tranquil Koi pond, a large patio and gate with direct access to the golf course.Tenant Costs$75 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1695/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/Pet Deposit of $250, Pet rent $10/ month apply per approved pet 1 Small Dog Allowed (25lbs or under) No Cats /other animals.3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 E STELLA Lane have any available units?
3034 E STELLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 E STELLA Lane have?
Some of 3034 E STELLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 E STELLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3034 E STELLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 E STELLA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 E STELLA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3034 E STELLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3034 E STELLA Lane offers parking.
Does 3034 E STELLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 E STELLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 E STELLA Lane have a pool?
No, 3034 E STELLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3034 E STELLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3034 E STELLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 E STELLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 E STELLA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College