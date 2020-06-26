All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3033 E SIERRA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3033 E SIERRA Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

3033 E SIERRA Street

3033 East Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 East Sierra Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Melrose Paradise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
*AVAILABLE 5/29 - CONTEMPORARY-SEXY-FUN-- this BEYOND FABULOUS BEAUTY has all the right ELEMENTS & MATERIALS to make LIVING EASY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for ENTERTAINING--GREAT RM w/sunken LIVING RM, stunning wood beam ceiling, large DINING AREA w/onyx granite WET BAR/WINE FRIG/coffee/BUFFET & FIREPLACE--KITCHEN features GAS RANGE/OVEN, SS appliances, GRANITE c-tops--MASTER SUITE has WALK-IN closet, separate SHOWER/JET TUB--BLISSFUL BACKYARD begs you to ENJOY w/full length COVERED PATIO, grass w/design pavers & DIVING POOL-polished CONCRETE FLOORS, DUAL-PANE WINDOWS, CEILING FANS t/o-- BRAND NEW A/C, gas heat & water--PERFECTLY LOCATED--EASY ACCESS to 51 FRWY,shopping,RESTAURANTS,more--$40/per adult applicant for credit/background check-- POOL SERVICE included -- GOOD CREDIT PARAMOUNT. 1. Brand spanking NEW 5 ton Goodman 16 SEER air conditioning unit!!!!!!!
2. Fresh interior and exterior paint
3. Newly resurfaced Pool with PebbleTec
4. Landscaping improvements; Lantana, decorative grass, totem pole cactus and decorative rock
5. New vent hood over gas cook top
6. New carport ceiling
7. A lot of TLC!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E SIERRA Street have any available units?
3033 E SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E SIERRA Street have?
Some of 3033 E SIERRA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E SIERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3033 E SIERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3033 E SIERRA Street offers parking.
Does 3033 E SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E SIERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E SIERRA Street have a pool?
Yes, 3033 E SIERRA Street has a pool.
Does 3033 E SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 3033 E SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E SIERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College