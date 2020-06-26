3033 E SIERRA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

*AVAILABLE 5/29 - CONTEMPORARY-SEXY-FUN-- this BEYOND FABULOUS BEAUTY has all the right ELEMENTS & MATERIALS to make LIVING EASY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for ENTERTAINING--GREAT RM w/sunken LIVING RM, stunning wood beam ceiling, large DINING AREA w/onyx granite WET BAR/WINE FRIG/coffee/BUFFET & FIREPLACE--KITCHEN features GAS RANGE/OVEN, SS appliances, GRANITE c-tops--MASTER SUITE has WALK-IN closet, separate SHOWER/JET TUB--BLISSFUL BACKYARD begs you to ENJOY w/full length COVERED PATIO, grass w/design pavers & DIVING POOL-polished CONCRETE FLOORS, DUAL-PANE WINDOWS, CEILING FANS t/o-- BRAND NEW A/C, gas heat & water--PERFECTLY LOCATED--EASY ACCESS to 51 FRWY,shopping,RESTAURANTS,more--$40/per adult applicant for credit/background check-- POOL SERVICE included -- GOOD CREDIT PARAMOUNT. 1. Brand spanking NEW 5 ton Goodman 16 SEER air conditioning unit!!!!!!!

2. Fresh interior and exterior paint

3. Newly resurfaced Pool with PebbleTec

4. Landscaping improvements; Lantana, decorative grass, totem pole cactus and decorative rock

5. New vent hood over gas cook top

6. New carport ceiling

7. A lot of TLC!!