Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3030 N 38TH Street

3030 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3030 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Urban Living at its BEST! This ARCADIA Brand NEW BUILT Luxury townhouse in a GATED community is FULLY FURNISHED for vacation rental. Home has many high-end finishes including 9' ceilings, 8' door, large kitchen with 42'' cabinets, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, quartz countertop, 4.5'' plantation shutters. 3 spacious bedrooms with 5 beds and a pull-out QUEEN sofa bed on the main floor. Washer and dryer are upstairs. Master bedroom has two large vanities and a beautiful walk-in shower. Fully paved backyard with private patio. Walking distance to Arcadia shopping center. Home is centrally located and minutes to downtown, airport, Tempe, Scottsdale, Biltmore, and Arcadia! Perfect home for family vacations or spring training players' family! Please inquire owner about seasonal rate. Owner agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 N 38TH Street have any available units?
3030 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 3030 N 38TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3030 N 38TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street offer parking?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 N 38TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3030 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
