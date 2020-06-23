3030 N 38TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Urban Living at its BEST! This ARCADIA Brand NEW BUILT Luxury townhouse in a GATED community is FULLY FURNISHED for vacation rental. Home has many high-end finishes including 9' ceilings, 8' door, large kitchen with 42'' cabinets, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, quartz countertop, 4.5'' plantation shutters. 3 spacious bedrooms with 5 beds and a pull-out QUEEN sofa bed on the main floor. Washer and dryer are upstairs. Master bedroom has two large vanities and a beautiful walk-in shower. Fully paved backyard with private patio. Walking distance to Arcadia shopping center. Home is centrally located and minutes to downtown, airport, Tempe, Scottsdale, Biltmore, and Arcadia! Perfect home for family vacations or spring training players' family! Please inquire owner about seasonal rate. Owner agent.