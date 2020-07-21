All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane

3028 West Cottonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3028 West Cottonwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, den/office pool home. Available today! Features tiles throughout the entire house, High ceilings with arches, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, Italian tile counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures. Master bath features a soaking tub, stand alone shower and double sinks. Kitchen features island with large countertop, stainless steel appliances, pullouts and gas range/oven. 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane have any available units?
3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane have?
Some of 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane offer parking?
No, 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane has a pool.
Does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College