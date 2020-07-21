3028 W COTTONWOOD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, den/office pool home. Available today! Features tiles throughout the entire house, High ceilings with arches, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, Italian tile counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures. Master bath features a soaking tub, stand alone shower and double sinks. Kitchen features island with large countertop, stainless steel appliances, pullouts and gas range/oven. 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.

This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.

Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.

An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.

On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.