Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3028 East Charter Oak Road

3028 East Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

3028 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a beautiful home nestled in nice quiet north Phoenix neighborhood, boasting just under 3000 sq ft, 5 bedrooms , 3.5 baths with 3 car garage, RV rolling gate and so much more!! This sprawling single level home was recently remodeled with many fine features including two master suites with stunning artistic tile work in all baths, granite tops and deep espresso shaker style cabinets throughout the home, including a spectacular dining hutch, family room wet bar with wine frig, and many more upscale features providing an inviting rich flow throughout. Centered in the home is a gorgeous chefs kitchen overlooking the dining area and two large living areas, all with extra large tiled flooring adding to the warmth of this home. Several sets of french doors in the home lead out to three separate outdoor patio and entertainment areas, featuring desert landscaping with landscape care included in rent. Garage has storage shelving and epoxy floors. This home truly cant be beat and just waiting for you!! Landscaping service included! Pets- Dogs only please thank you!

Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 East Charter Oak Road have any available units?
3028 East Charter Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 East Charter Oak Road have?
Some of 3028 East Charter Oak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 East Charter Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
3028 East Charter Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 East Charter Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 East Charter Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 3028 East Charter Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 3028 East Charter Oak Road offers parking.
Does 3028 East Charter Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 East Charter Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 East Charter Oak Road have a pool?
No, 3028 East Charter Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 3028 East Charter Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 3028 East Charter Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 East Charter Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 East Charter Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.

