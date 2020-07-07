3028 East Charter Oak Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a beautiful home nestled in nice quiet north Phoenix neighborhood, boasting just under 3000 sq ft, 5 bedrooms , 3.5 baths with 3 car garage, RV rolling gate and so much more!! This sprawling single level home was recently remodeled with many fine features including two master suites with stunning artistic tile work in all baths, granite tops and deep espresso shaker style cabinets throughout the home, including a spectacular dining hutch, family room wet bar with wine frig, and many more upscale features providing an inviting rich flow throughout. Centered in the home is a gorgeous chefs kitchen overlooking the dining area and two large living areas, all with extra large tiled flooring adding to the warmth of this home. Several sets of french doors in the home lead out to three separate outdoor patio and entertainment areas, featuring desert landscaping with landscape care included in rent. Garage has storage shelving and epoxy floors. This home truly cant be beat and just waiting for you!! Landscaping service included! Pets- Dogs only please thank you!



Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.