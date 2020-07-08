3026 W MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities
New interior paint. Tile throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Dual pane windows. Nicely Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with new stainless steel appliances including a fridge and GAS stove. Ceiling fans and 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout the home. Short drive to either the I-17 or I-10 freeway for those commute drives. NO HOA. North/South Exposure. RV GATE! Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).