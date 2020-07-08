All apartments in Phoenix
3026 W MONTE VISTA Road

3026 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

3026 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
New interior paint. Tile throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Dual pane windows. Nicely Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with new stainless steel appliances including a fridge and GAS stove. Ceiling fans and 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout the home. Short drive to either the I-17 or I-10 freeway for those commute drives. NO HOA. North/South Exposure. RV GATE! Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
3026 W MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3026 W MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road is pet friendly.
Does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
No, 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 W MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.

