3026 E Brill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

This totally remodeled Unit located in a 4-plex building has been all redone with no expense spared.Complex is gated w/a large courtyard area. Unit comes w/ stainless appliances,granite counters and W/D inside the unit;Custom tiled shower, closet organizers installed and remote controlled stainless ceiling fans;No carpet,as entire unit has tile.There is a large tiled private patio area and an area of synthetic grass.The unit also has a monitored alarm paid for by the owner. Unit is located near 202 freeway, 51 freeway and you can be in south Scottsdale in 10 minutes by streets or downtown Phoenix in 10 minutes by streets & close to airport.All pets must be approved by owner and good credit required. THE ALARM IS ON AND ACTIVATED.