Phoenix, AZ
3026 E Brill Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

3026 E Brill Street

3026 East Brill Street · (602) 684-7048
Location

3026 East Brill Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
This totally remodeled Unit located in a 4-plex building has been all redone with no expense spared.Complex is gated w/a large courtyard area. Unit comes w/ stainless appliances,granite counters and W/D inside the unit;Custom tiled shower, closet organizers installed and remote controlled stainless ceiling fans;No carpet,as entire unit has tile.There is a large tiled private patio area and an area of synthetic grass.The unit also has a monitored alarm paid for by the owner. Unit is located near 202 freeway, 51 freeway and you can be in south Scottsdale in 10 minutes by streets or downtown Phoenix in 10 minutes by streets & close to airport.All pets must be approved by owner and good credit required. THE ALARM IS ON AND ACTIVATED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 E Brill Street have any available units?
3026 E Brill Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 E Brill Street have?
Some of 3026 E Brill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 E Brill Street currently offering any rent specials?
3026 E Brill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 E Brill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 E Brill Street is pet friendly.
Does 3026 E Brill Street offer parking?
No, 3026 E Brill Street does not offer parking.
Does 3026 E Brill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 E Brill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 E Brill Street have a pool?
No, 3026 E Brill Street does not have a pool.
Does 3026 E Brill Street have accessible units?
No, 3026 E Brill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 E Brill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 E Brill Street has units with dishwashers.
