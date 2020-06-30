3025 W. Rose Garden Ln.

Amenities

range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/969f574061 ---- Tenant occupied until 5/28....This cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings throughout and is located in a very desirable neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, I-17 and the 101 Fwy, shopping, Target, Costco, Movies and Restaurants. Close to employment offices including Amex, Discover Card, Deer Valley Airport and many other stores within a 5 mile range. Low maintenance landscaping and a spacious backyard. All kitchen appliances are included. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.