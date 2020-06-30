All apartments in Phoenix
3025 W. Rose Garden Ln.

3025 West Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3025 West Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/969f574061 ---- Tenant occupied until 5/28....This cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home features vaulted ceilings throughout and is located in a very desirable neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, I-17 and the 101 Fwy, shopping, Target, Costco, Movies and Restaurants. Close to employment offices including Amex, Discover Card, Deer Valley Airport and many other stores within a 5 mile range. Low maintenance landscaping and a spacious backyard. All kitchen appliances are included. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. have any available units?
3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. offer parking?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. have a pool?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 W. Rose Garden Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

