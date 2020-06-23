All apartments in Phoenix
3024 E Kings Avenue
3024 E Kings Avenue

3024 E Kings Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3024 E Kings Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Newly Renovated Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath North Phoenix Home !! $699.00 Move in Special - This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,323 square feet home is located in North Phoenix, AZ.
This home features tiled floors in kitchen, living room and hall, plush brand new carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen includes all appliances; Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Open dining area, laundry room and a two car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining!!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Move in Special $699.00
Security deposit (refundable) - $1,250.00
Remarketing Fee (non-refundable) - $250

Pets ok (restrictions apply)

For more information or to schedule a tour please contact Socorro at (480)485-6445 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com
Office hours Monday - Friday from 9:30 - 5:00

(RLNE4571064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 E Kings Avenue have any available units?
3024 E Kings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 E Kings Avenue have?
Some of 3024 E Kings Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 E Kings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3024 E Kings Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 E Kings Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 E Kings Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3024 E Kings Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3024 E Kings Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3024 E Kings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 E Kings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 E Kings Avenue have a pool?
No, 3024 E Kings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3024 E Kings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3024 E Kings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 E Kings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 E Kings Avenue has units with dishwashers.
