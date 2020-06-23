3024 E Kings Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath North Phoenix Home !! $699.00 Move in Special - This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,323 square feet home is located in North Phoenix, AZ.

This home features tiled floors in kitchen, living room and hall, plush brand new carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen includes all appliances; Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Open dining area, laundry room and a two car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining!!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Move in Special $699.00

Security deposit (refundable) - $1,250.00

Remarketing Fee (non-refundable) - $250



Pets ok (restrictions apply)



For more information or to schedule a tour please contact Socorro at (480)485-6445 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com

Office hours Monday - Friday from 9:30 - 5:00



(RLNE4571064)