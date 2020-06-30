All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3020 N 37TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3020 N 37TH Place
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

3020 N 37TH Place

3020 N 37th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3020 N 37th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Be the first person to live in this brand new upscale Smart Home townhome! Beautiful 4 bedroom new home located in the heart of Arcadia lite. Upscale Gated Community known as one of the most desirable addresses in Phoenix. 4 bedrooms (1 on the main level), 3 full baths and an oversized lot. Also features a very large bonus loft. Private backyard space and spacious two car garage. Designer selected finishes includes shaker cabinets, granite countertops, two tone paint, tile flooring, plush carpet in living rooms, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), washer/dryer, blinds on all windows. Gated community! Heated Pool! Bike to all the great Arcadia restaurants and bars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 N 37TH Place have any available units?
3020 N 37TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 N 37TH Place have?
Some of 3020 N 37TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 N 37TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3020 N 37TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 N 37TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3020 N 37TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3020 N 37TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3020 N 37TH Place offers parking.
Does 3020 N 37TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 N 37TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 N 37TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3020 N 37TH Place has a pool.
Does 3020 N 37TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3020 N 37TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 N 37TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 N 37TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College