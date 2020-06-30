3020 N 37TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Be the first person to live in this brand new upscale Smart Home townhome! Beautiful 4 bedroom new home located in the heart of Arcadia lite. Upscale Gated Community known as one of the most desirable addresses in Phoenix. 4 bedrooms (1 on the main level), 3 full baths and an oversized lot. Also features a very large bonus loft. Private backyard space and spacious two car garage. Designer selected finishes includes shaker cabinets, granite countertops, two tone paint, tile flooring, plush carpet in living rooms, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), washer/dryer, blinds on all windows. Gated community! Heated Pool! Bike to all the great Arcadia restaurants and bars!