Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Expanded 5 bedroom Golden Heritage ready immediately. It is loaded with space in formal living room and dining room with fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry is open to family room with fireplace and doors to gated courtyard. Master bedroom has built-in make-up area with large walk in closet. Master bath offers two sinks with enclosed shower and roomy tub. Call about pets, some exclusions.