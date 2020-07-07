302 West Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027 North Valley View
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great house that is remodeled. Great Room floor plan and fashions 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Nice covered patio and n/s orientation. Lots of tile and granite counters in the kitchen. Master bath has been modernized and home shows well. Great proximity to Interstate 101 and very appealing neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 W WESCOTT Drive have any available units?
302 W WESCOTT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 W WESCOTT Drive have?
Some of 302 W WESCOTT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 W WESCOTT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 W WESCOTT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.