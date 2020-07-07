302 W WESCOTT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great house that is remodeled. Great Room floor plan and fashions 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Nice covered patio and n/s orientation. Lots of tile and granite counters in the kitchen. Master bath has been modernized and home shows well. Great proximity to Interstate 101 and very appealing neighborhood.