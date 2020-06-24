302 E.monte Vista Rd

Amenities
Monte Vista Apartments
$199 Move-in! All utilities included! Features relaxed, comfortable living with luxurious landscaping and a friendly environment, close to downtown! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. Youll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, recreation, and the Light Rail.
Apartment Features:
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Dining Room
Refrigerator
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Walk-in Closets
Patio/Balcony
Built-in Shelves
Cable-ready
High-speed Internet Available
Unfurnished
Community Features:
Gated Property
Club House
Swimming Pool
Close to Shopping, Dining & Recreation
BBQ/Picnic Area
Laundry Facilities On-site
Covered Reserved Parking
Guest Parking
Pet Friendly
Small Buildings
Apartment Types & Rates:
Studio: $625 Rent, 465 Sq. Ft., $200 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: $700 Rent, 635 Sq.Ft., $200 Deposit
All Utilities Included!