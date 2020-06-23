All apartments in Phoenix
302 E CARIBBEAN Lane

302 East Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

302 East Caribbean Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great location! Within minutes of Lookout Mountain Preserve, Bell Towne Plaza, and Thunderbird High School. This home has been beautifully updated with the finest finishes. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, neutral color palette, and a fireplace in the living room. The galley style kitchen offers rich white cabinetry, sleek countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with updated vanities. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious Arizona Room or outdoors in the large backyard. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
302 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
302 E CARIBBEAN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
No, 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
No, 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
