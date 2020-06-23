302 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great location! Within minutes of Lookout Mountain Preserve, Bell Towne Plaza, and Thunderbird High School. This home has been beautifully updated with the finest finishes. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, neutral color palette, and a fireplace in the living room. The galley style kitchen offers rich white cabinetry, sleek countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with updated vanities. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious Arizona Room or outdoors in the large backyard. Don't miss out on this beauty!