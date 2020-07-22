3018 South 102nd Lane

Amenities

This stunning and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Tolleson's Morgan Creek neighborhood has plenty of room for the family. The entrance leads into a large living room with hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances including a new refrigerator. There is also a pot rack above the kitchen island. The kitchen opens up to the family room which leads to the large beautiful back yard which is perfect for entertaining and includes citrus trees, a fire pit, a dog run, and a gazebo. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a door leading to the backyard and the master bath has a garden tub, dual vanities, and a walk in shower. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. The garage is very clean and the home has a custom brick driveway. Dogs are Welcome upon owner approval with a Non Refundable $250 Deposit. Please schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery OR Call Kristi: 320-267-1943