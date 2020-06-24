All apartments in Phoenix
3016 E CORRINE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 E CORRINE Drive

3016 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home including all appliances. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel, quartz countertops with large kitchen island, glass cooktop, microwave is also a convection oven, oven is convection or regular oven, wine fridge, remote ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Plantation shutters on every window, dual pane windows. hybrid wood/laminate floors throughout which are scratch resistant and waterproof. Custom lighting, fixtures, light dimmers, USB plugs in bedrooms and kitchen programmable thermostat. Master bedroom has two closets with customizable closet organizers. Home is south facing large side yards, quiet neighborhood that is not a through street, Exterior storage room under carport. The house does have gas which is used only for heating the home and the The house does have gas which is used only for heating the home and the water heater. (cooking and laundry electric) 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1296 square feet, 1 carport, RV parking, large landscaped backyard with timed sprinklers and biweekly landscaping included. Pets allowed, pet door installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 E CORRINE Drive have any available units?
3016 E CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 E CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 3016 E CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 E CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 E CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 E CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 E CORRINE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3016 E CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3016 E CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 3016 E CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 E CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 E CORRINE Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 E CORRINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 E CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 E CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 E CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 E CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
