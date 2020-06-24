3016 E CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Newly remodeled home including all appliances. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel, quartz countertops with large kitchen island, glass cooktop, microwave is also a convection oven, oven is convection or regular oven, wine fridge, remote ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Plantation shutters on every window, dual pane windows. hybrid wood/laminate floors throughout which are scratch resistant and waterproof. Custom lighting, fixtures, light dimmers, USB plugs in bedrooms and kitchen programmable thermostat. Master bedroom has two closets with customizable closet organizers. Home is south facing large side yards, quiet neighborhood that is not a through street, Exterior storage room under carport. The house does have gas which is used only for heating the home and the The house does have gas which is used only for heating the home and the water heater. (cooking and laundry electric) 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1296 square feet, 1 carport, RV parking, large landscaped backyard with timed sprinklers and biweekly landscaping included. Pets allowed, pet door installed.