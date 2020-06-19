3015 E COOLIDGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Location Location Location! Biltmore area, charming, two bedroom townhouse in gated community. Newly remodeled end unit with amazing peaceful lush yard. Close to shopping, dining, Sky Harbor and Biltmore business district. Two bedroom, two bath with high end kitchen with Thermador appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. High ceilings with gorgeous wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Community pool. Must be seen to appreciate. Furnished, but could be available unfurnished, if desired. 1 year lease with first and last deposit. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. Available June 15th. Contact owner for more information - 602-538-6770. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Arizona.