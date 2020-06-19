All apartments in Phoenix
3015 E COOLIDGE Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

3015 E COOLIDGE Street

3015 East Coolidge Street · (928) 710-7970
Location

3015 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Location Location Location! Biltmore area, charming, two bedroom townhouse in gated community. Newly remodeled end unit with amazing peaceful lush yard. Close to shopping, dining, Sky Harbor and Biltmore business district. Two bedroom, two bath with high end kitchen with Thermador appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. High ceilings with gorgeous wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Community pool. Must be seen to appreciate. Furnished, but could be available unfurnished, if desired. 1 year lease with first and last deposit. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. Available June 15th. Contact owner for more information - 602-538-6770. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street have any available units?
3015 E COOLIDGE Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street have?
Some of 3015 E COOLIDGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 E COOLIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3015 E COOLIDGE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 E COOLIDGE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 E COOLIDGE Street is pet friendly.
Does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street offer parking?
No, 3015 E COOLIDGE Street does not offer parking.
Does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 E COOLIDGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 3015 E COOLIDGE Street has a pool.
Does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 3015 E COOLIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 E COOLIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 E COOLIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
