Phoenix, AZ
3012 E Woodland Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

3012 E Woodland Drive

3012 East Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Mountain Park Ranch
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3012 East Woodland Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Highly desirable Mountain Park Ranch with Pools and amenities, near Desert Vista High school, in Kyrene school district. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2.5 car garage is right around the corner from Vista Canyon Park with easy access to South Mountain Park. Remodeled with beautiful tile flooring, new fans and new appliances. Gorgeous views from private Master Bedroom. Grassy, north-facing backyard with covered patio, located in Mountain Park Ranch with access to 3 Community Pools, Spas, Tennis, Sand Volleyball and walking paths...all included in your rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 E Woodland Drive have any available units?
3012 E Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 E Woodland Drive have?
Some of 3012 E Woodland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 E Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 E Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 E Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 E Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3012 E Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 E Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 E Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 E Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 E Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3012 E Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 3012 E Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 E Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 E Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 E Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
