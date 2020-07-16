All apartments in Phoenix
3010 W Languid Lane

3010 West Languid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3010 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful TRAMONTO home within minutes to the main community pool and wonderful amenities, parks and trails. SINGLE LEVEL FAMILY HOME with FOUR BEDROOMS PLUS DEN including SECOND MASTER and THREE FULL BATHROOMS. FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM and OPEN PLAN KITCHEN with stainless steel appliances. MONTHLY LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED!! This is a lovely family home located perfectly within this highly sought after North Valley community, close to all shopping and access to the I-17, 101 and all routes. Simply immaculate - perfectly laid out single level accommodation which always rents fast... THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 W Languid Lane have any available units?
3010 W Languid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 W Languid Lane have?
Some of 3010 W Languid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 W Languid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 W Languid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 W Languid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3010 W Languid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3010 W Languid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3010 W Languid Lane offers parking.
Does 3010 W Languid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 W Languid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 W Languid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3010 W Languid Lane has a pool.
Does 3010 W Languid Lane have accessible units?
No, 3010 W Languid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 W Languid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 W Languid Lane has units with dishwashers.
