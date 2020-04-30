3010 E DUNBAR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Beautifully designed condo with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms upstairs and half bathroom downs * 10-ft ceilings, recessed lighting & tiles throughout downstairs * Spacious kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, upgraded cabinets & black appliances incl fridge * Separate dining area * Lots of storage incl walk-in space under staircase * Ceiling fan in every room * Custom window coverings * Double sinks in hall bathroom * Upgraded oak banisters * Fire sprinklers * Large laundry room features cabinets and front load washer/dryer * Attached 2-car garage * Great private lot with synthetic grass in backyard and backs to canal/Legacy Golf Course * Large community areas w/ playgrounds, volleyball courts & two huge pools with spas * SEE BONUS AMENITY IN PRIVATE REMARKS