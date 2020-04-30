All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

3010 E DUNBAR Drive

3010 East Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3010 East Dunbar Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautifully designed condo with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms upstairs and half bathroom downs * 10-ft ceilings, recessed lighting & tiles throughout downstairs * Spacious kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, upgraded cabinets & black appliances incl fridge * Separate dining area * Lots of storage incl walk-in space under staircase * Ceiling fan in every room * Custom window coverings * Double sinks in hall bathroom * Upgraded oak banisters * Fire sprinklers * Large laundry room features cabinets and front load washer/dryer * Attached 2-car garage * Great private lot with synthetic grass in backyard and backs to canal/Legacy Golf Course * Large community areas w/ playgrounds, volleyball courts & two huge pools with spas * SEE BONUS AMENITY IN PRIVATE REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive have any available units?
3010 E DUNBAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive have?
Some of 3010 E DUNBAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 E DUNBAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 E DUNBAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 E DUNBAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3010 E DUNBAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3010 E DUNBAR Drive offers parking.
Does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 E DUNBAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3010 E DUNBAR Drive has a pool.
Does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 E DUNBAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 E DUNBAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 E DUNBAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
