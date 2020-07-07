All apartments in Phoenix
3008 West Lawrence Lane

3008 West Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3008 West Lawrence Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. Located Near 17th Ave and Dunlap! Home comes with an open floor plan, tile and laminate flooring, large covered front patio with custom tile, 1 car carport, RV gate, large backyard with covered patio. Home is located just minutes away from schools, shopping and I17 freeway. Rent includes monthly pool service.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 West Lawrence Lane have any available units?
3008 West Lawrence Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 West Lawrence Lane have?
Some of 3008 West Lawrence Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 West Lawrence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3008 West Lawrence Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 West Lawrence Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 West Lawrence Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3008 West Lawrence Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3008 West Lawrence Lane offers parking.
Does 3008 West Lawrence Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 West Lawrence Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 West Lawrence Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3008 West Lawrence Lane has a pool.
Does 3008 West Lawrence Lane have accessible units?
No, 3008 West Lawrence Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 West Lawrence Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 West Lawrence Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

