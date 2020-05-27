All apartments in Phoenix
3004 E Kings Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3004 E Kings Ave

3004 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3004 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
Awesome 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home on a corner cul-de-sac lot in 85032. Rare newer construction in the heart of desirable 85032. Unique corner cul-de-sac lot allows extra room for toys, trucks, or anything you want to park as there is lots of room! Great for, privacy. Inside is a spacious and light floorplan with a living room and eat-in kitchen which overlooks the backyard. There is also a convenientÂ downstairs bathroom. Upstairs is a Jack & Jill bedroom set-up with 1 bedroom having its own private balcony (don't fall down looking for any Pokemon Go characters). The master suite has a huge walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Outside is a private backyard with lots of room to do whatever you'd like. Low HOA dues, newer construction, convenient access to freeways and
shopping!

Show: Lockbox.

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 E Kings Ave have any available units?
3004 E Kings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 E Kings Ave have?
Some of 3004 E Kings Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 E Kings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3004 E Kings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 E Kings Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3004 E Kings Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3004 E Kings Ave offer parking?
No, 3004 E Kings Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3004 E Kings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 E Kings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 E Kings Ave have a pool?
No, 3004 E Kings Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3004 E Kings Ave have accessible units?
No, 3004 E Kings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 E Kings Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 E Kings Ave has units with dishwashers.
