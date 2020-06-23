2989 N 44th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool garage

Arcadia Grove is a gated community conveniently located on the 44th Street corridor & offers a private oasis in the middle of the city w/ lushly landscaped grounds & amenities that include a resort-style pool & fitness center. This highly upgraded corner unit on the top floor is east-facing w/ inspiring views of Camelback Mountain & the Papagos from the spacious balcony & includes 2 enclosed garages. The large open floor plan is sunny & bright w/ 10' ceilings & large windows. Designer finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances, high-end lighting/plumbing fixtures & custom window treatments. The floor plan also includes a convenient office space off the kitchen. $3000/mo for short term seasonal renters through April. $2400 for long-term. Also available for sale.