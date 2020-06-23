All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2989 N 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2989 N 44th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2989 N 44th Street

2989 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2989 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marion Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
garage
Arcadia Grove is a gated community conveniently located on the 44th Street corridor & offers a private oasis in the middle of the city w/ lushly landscaped grounds & amenities that include a resort-style pool & fitness center. This highly upgraded corner unit on the top floor is east-facing w/ inspiring views of Camelback Mountain & the Papagos from the spacious balcony & includes 2 enclosed garages. The large open floor plan is sunny & bright w/ 10' ceilings & large windows. Designer finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances, high-end lighting/plumbing fixtures & custom window treatments. The floor plan also includes a convenient office space off the kitchen. $3000/mo for short term seasonal renters through April. $2400 for long-term. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2989 N 44th Street have any available units?
2989 N 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2989 N 44th Street have?
Some of 2989 N 44th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2989 N 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2989 N 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2989 N 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2989 N 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2989 N 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2989 N 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 2989 N 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2989 N 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2989 N 44th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2989 N 44th Street has a pool.
Does 2989 N 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 2989 N 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2989 N 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2989 N 44th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College